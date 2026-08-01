Texans Signings Veteran LB Sione Takitaki

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are signing veteran LB Sione Takitaki to a contract on Saturday.

Takitaki, 31, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He finished the final year a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus before re-signing with Cleveland.

Takitaki signed on with the Patriots in 2024 before being released during the 2025 offseason. It took until September for him to join the Vikings and he was on and off of their roster over the course of the season.

In 2025, Takitaki was limited to appearing in three games for the Vikings and recorded three tackles and no sacks.