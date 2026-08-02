Jaguars Announced Two Moves Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed LB Jared Bartlett to the roster and waived UDFA WR Ben Patterson.

We have signed LB Jared Bartlett and waived WR Ben Patterson.@Shift4 | #DUUUVALhttps://t.co/0u3t8Vmps2 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 2, 2026

Bartlett, 25, began his college career at West Virginia, playing four seasons for the Mountaineers before transferring to Cincinnati in 2024.

He went undrafted and initially caught on with the Jets, but was let go and had a stint in training camp with the Packers. After Green Bay waived him in roster cuts, he caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad to start the season.

Bartlett signed a futures deal with the Panthers in 2026 but was cut at the beginning of training camp.

During his six-year college career, Bartlett appeared in 61 games and recorded 204 tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.