Titans Signing DB Derrick Canteen

According to Matt Zenitz, the Titans are signing DB Derrick Canteen to the roster.

Tennessee is at the full 90-player limit, so expect a corresponding move.

Canteen was a two-star recruit and the No. 294-ranked cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class out of Evans, Georgia. He committed to Georgia Southern, where he played four years before spending a year at Virginia Tech and his final season at Cincinnati.

The 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing a futures deal for the 2026 season.

In his collegiate career, Canteen appeared in 54 games over six seasons and recorded 204 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, nine interceptions, five passes defended and one fumble recovery.