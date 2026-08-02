Texans Signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

Mike Garafolo reports that the Texans are signing veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney, whom they originally drafted first overall in 2014.

He recently worked out for the Browns, left the building without a deal, and was also drawing interest from the Seahawks.

Clowney, 33, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option, which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September 2020 for him to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal before joining the Panthers on a two-year contract. However, Carolina released him after one season.

He signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys worth $3.5 million that can be worth up to $6 million with incentives for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Clowney appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 41 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and four pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available