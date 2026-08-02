Titans Worked Out Seven Players Sunday

The Tennessee Titans officially hosted a large group of free agents on Sunday for tryouts.

The full list includes:

DT Evan Anderson DB Derrick Canteen DB Trey Dean DB D.J. James DB Wande Owens DT Khalen Saunders NT Laki Tasi

Of this group, the Titans signed Canteen, Saunders and Tasi.

Saunders, 29, was the No. 84 overall pick by the Chiefs out of Western Illinois. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,673,180 rookie contract that included a $915,180 signing bonus.

The Saints later signed Saunders to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $14.5 million. He was traded to Jacksonville during camp in 2025 for OL Luke Fortner.

The Jaguars then cut him after the trade deadline and he finished out the season with the Jets.

In 2025, Saunders appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and Jets, recording 12 total tackles and a sack.