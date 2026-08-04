NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Seahawks Injury Updates, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers assistant HC and OL coach Chris Foerster said the team has no specific game plan for WR Deebo Samuel at this point. (Ruiz)

said the team has no specific game plan for WR at this point. (Ruiz) New 49ers WR Mike Evans on Samuel rejoining the 49ers: “I love the way he plays the game. I think he’s going to bring what he brought to the team before, that energy, that versatility. Hell of a pickup for us.” (Maiocco)

on Samuel rejoining the 49ers: “I love the way he plays the game. I think he’s going to bring what he brought to the team before, that energy, that versatility. Hell of a pickup for us.” (Maiocco) Foerster noted that RB Jordan James may have had his ribs broken when LB Fred Warner punched at the ball during practice. There is currently no timetable for his return. (Tafur)

may have had his ribs broken when LB punched at the ball during practice. There is currently no timetable for his return. (Tafur) Adam Schefter reports that after 25 years with the 49ers, Paraag Marathe is departing the organization to focus on Leeds United and Rangers FC, as well as other sports ventures.

is departing the organization to focus on Leeds United and Rangers FC, as well as other sports ventures. 49ers rookie DE Mikail Kamara was carted off the field from training camp with a potential leg injury, more details are yet to emerge. (Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said that the team is playing it safe with OLB Josh Sweat and LT Paris Johnson after placing them on the PUP list to begin the season.

“The Paris thing, that is honestly nothing,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “It’s really just maintenance. He’ll be back before you know it. Same thing with Josh. Seeing him, he’s fired up to be here. He’s in great spirits and feeling good.”

Cardinals DT Walter Nolen is fine after reducing some of his practice load due to what he called a “hiccup” with his knee. He indicated being ready for Week 1 is the focus: “Right now we’re not winning no games. As long as I am ready for the season I know what I’ll do on the field.” (Darren Urban)

Rams

ESPN’s Dan Graziano hasn’t detected any plans to change the work distribution between Rams RBs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in his time at camp in Los Angeles.

and in his time at camp in Los Angeles. Rams GM Les Snead gave a progress report on first-round QB Ty Simpson : “He’s getting brought along probably in a healthy manner compared to a lot of rookie quarterbacks in this league. Maybe at the old-school pace. But I think it’s been good getting to this point, I think as we get to 11-on-11, put on pads, that’s probably where he comes to life, in those settings.”

gave a progress report on first-round QB : “He’s getting brought along probably in a healthy manner compared to a lot of rookie quarterbacks in this league. Maybe at the old-school pace. But I think it’s been good getting to this point, I think as we get to 11-on-11, put on pads, that’s probably where he comes to life, in those settings.” Per Gary Klein, Rams HC Sean McVay said LT Alaric Jackson was not at practice on Wednesday as he’s getting treatment for a blood clot condition that they have been managing the last few seasons: “It was exclusively just managing the medicine for the situation he’s dealt with for the last year.”

said LT was not at practice on Wednesday as he’s getting treatment for a blood clot condition that they have been managing the last few seasons: “It was exclusively just managing the medicine for the situation he’s dealt with for the last year.” McVay clarified G Justin Dedich ‘s hand injury had nothing to do with fireworks and was a “true accident”: “Expecting him to be back in a little bit of time.” (Stu Jackson)

‘s hand injury had nothing to do with fireworks and was a “true accident”: “Expecting him to be back in a little bit of time.” (Stu Jackson) According to Adam Schefter, former Bills HC Sean McDermott is visiting with the Rams during his time off to see how the team operates and has also done the same with the Giants.

Seahawks

Among Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer‘s biggest takeaways from the Seahawks’ training camp is that WR Rashid Shaheed ‘s confidence appears to be building.

‘s confidence appears to be building. Breer writes that Seattle’s coaching staff loves Shaheed’s elusiveness and straight-line speed, while there is a chance to have the receiver be featured on designed “gadget plays.”

Regarding new OC Brian Fleury , Breer mentions that he’s bringing the same system as former OC Klint Kubiak , which should benefit players entering their second year on the team like Shaheed.

, Breer mentions that he’s bringing the same system as former OC , which should benefit players entering their second year on the team like Shaheed. Breer mentions that third-year DT Byron Murphy II is looking like someone who is bound to take the next step with his development in 2026 and could emerge as a “Geno Atkins-type” of interior rusher.

is looking like someone who is bound to take the next step with his development in 2026 and could emerge as a “Geno Atkins-type” of interior rusher. Fourth-year LB Drake Thomas is another defensive player who Breer thinks is looking like a “real playmaker” and a surefire starter.

is another defensive player who Breer thinks is looking like a “real playmaker” and a surefire starter. With second-round S Bud Clark and third-round CB Julian Neal, Breer believes both players are in the mix to start right away. Breer has Neal competing with Nehemiah Pritchett and Noah Igbinoghene for a starting role opposite Devon Witherspoon.

and third-round CB Breer believes both players are in the mix to start right away. Breer has Neal competing with and for a starting role opposite Breer adds that S Ty Okada will get the first shot at replacing S Coby Bryant, who signed on with the Bears this offseason.

will get the first shot at replacing S who signed on with the Bears this offseason. As for players returning from injuries, Breer notes that RB Zach Charbonnet (ACL) appears to be a “close call” to be ready for Week 1. At the same time, S Nick Emmanwori (ankle) also has uncertainty about being available for the opener.

(ACL) appears to be a “close call” to be ready for Week 1. At the same time, S (ankle) also has uncertainty about being available for the opener. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on S Nick Emmanwori‘s injury: “He’s in an adverse situation and he’s attacking it, and that’s all you can ask him to do. He’s made a lot of progress, which is exciting. … Returns so far, he’s done a great job. It’s not going to be easy, but he’s just the man for the job.” (Crabtree)