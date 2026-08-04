Breer: Feels Like Aaron Donald’s Coming Back

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, SI.com’s Albert Breer said the general sense after being at Rams’ camp is that DT Aaron Donald will come out of retirement and play the whole season.

Breer went into the details about Donald potentially returning in a written piece yesterday. He mentioned the two sides have been working through logistics of a potential return and have an estimated timeline in place. Breer also noted “everything’s in play” shortly after the team concludes camp at Loyola Marymount later this week.

Breer also brought up that Donald is still technically under a one-year, $30 million contract, so all sides would need to work through that aspect as well. From a conditioning point of view, he said the Rams have a blueprint for getting Donald in football shape after his holdouts in 2017 and 2018.

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries and 21 pass defenses over the course of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Champ and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

We’ll have more on Donald as the news is available.