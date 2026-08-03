NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Nick Emmanwori, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa participated in practice this week for the first time since tearing his ACL. Veteran OT Trent Williams said he couldn’t tell that Bosa is coming back from a serious injury and that most players who come back from bad knee injuries show signs of regression.

“I can’t really tell he had an injury and came back from anything,” Williams said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “Most people with a knee injury that catastrophic, when they come back, you can see something, right? You can see it in the atrophy, you can see it in the muscle of the leg. You see something. And Bosa looks better than he did last year.”

49ers LB Fred Warner said he isn’t surprised by how good Bosa looked in training camp.

“I’m not surprised,” Warner said. “Nick is one of the hardest workers, a guy who’s so in tune with his body. And having gone through that injury before, he obviously knows the steps.”

Second-year DE Mykel Williams said new DC Raheem Morris is deploying more five-man fronts.

“Or dropping one out and playing games with the quarterback, with the protection,” Williams said. “It’s one of those (defenses) you’ve got to be on top of.”

Per Matt Barrows, 49ers WR Mike Evans ‘ quad injury doesn’t seem to be serious. Barrows mentions Evans did casual receiver drills during the special teams period but wasn’t in full uniform.

‘ quad injury doesn’t seem to be serious. Barrows mentions Evans did casual receiver drills during the special teams period but wasn’t in full uniform. According to Barrows, San Francisco second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) and WR Christian Kirk (calf) were seen running on a side field. Barrows thinks Stribling was at around full speed, while Kirk was closer to 75 percent.

Cardinals

The Cardinals started training camp a week earlier than most teams because of their upcoming Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers on August 6. Arizona DC Nick Rallis said the extra time allowed him to install their new system more patiently.

“It’s so funny,” Rallis said, via CardsWire. “Like, I’m kind of mapping out installs for the future and it’s like, dang, this is an extra week. What would I be doing if I didn’t have this extra week? Because I’m like, ‘Oh man, I got to get this in somewhere.’ But I would say the biggest thing with that extra week is you can spread out installing the scheme, which allows you to just take your time a little bit more during the install meetings and really be on the details with the players. And so, every day doesn’t have to have a huge install to it because you got an extra week to kind of pack some things in. So, I love that.”

Rallis added that the extra week gave them some important reps.

“After this year, I’m going to be spoiled and feel, ‘Man, I wish I had that extra week so I could spread these things out.’ So, I do love that. And then just accumulating more reps. You get better at football by playing football. So that’s huge. It’s huge for us.”

Rams

Rams RB Blake Corum enters the third year of his career after recording highs of 746 rushing yards on 145 carries for six touchdowns in 2025. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay is confident that Corum will continue improving and will be a “big factor” in their offense this season.

“I don’t think it’s by mistake that he comes in and has an amazing year last year. The way that he approaches it, I’d be surprised if he does anything other than get better and impact the team in a positive way,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “He’s a stud and he’s going to be a big factor in what we’re going to do this year and love everything he’s about.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said that DE Myles Garrett is experiencing lower body soreness that is nothing serious. (Barshop)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald is unsure if S Nick Emmanwori can return in Week 1 after playing all but two snaps in the Super Bowl and coming away with an ankle injury despite the victory.

“It’s the ankle from the Super Bowl,” Macdonald said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I guess the best way to describe it is, it’s something he’s been dealing with since the Super Bowl. He was able to perform, was able to train and do some things in the offseason program. But [he] just got to the point where it was the best for him, really just best for him in the long term, just go get it fixed. So that’s what he all decided to do. “Really, [it’s] the best for him for now and the foreseeable future, the rest of his career.”