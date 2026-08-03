49ers UDFA DL Mikail Kamara Suffered Torn ACL

Per Matt Maiocco, 49ers UDFA DL Mikail Kamara was waived with an injury designation after suffering a torn ACL.

Kamara, 24, started his career at James Madison and was a two-year starter, earning third-team All-American honors in 2023. He transferred to Indiana and started another two seasons, collecting second-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10 and honorable mention All-Big 10 honors.

Kamara signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft but was waived with an injury designation during camp.

During his six-year college career, Kamara recorded 163 total tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and two pass deflections in 52 games.