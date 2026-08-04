Browns Claiming DT Coziah Izzard Off Waivers From Cardinals

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns are claiming DT Coziah Izzard off waivers from the Cardinals.

Petrak adds the Browns are waiving WR Aaron Anderson with an injury designation in correspondence after he was injured on Tuesday.

Izzard, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2025 draft. He was among the final roster cuts last year and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad a few different times before re-signing on a futures deal.

From there, Izzard was let go in June this offseason and he signed with the Cardinals before camp, but he was waived shortly after.

Izzard has yet to appear in an NFL game.