Patriots Claimed WR Tejhaun Palmer Off Waivers From Cardinals

The New England Patriots announced they have claimed WR Tejhaun Palmer off the waiver wire from the Cardinals.

Patriots claim WR Tejhaun Palmer off Waivers from Arizona; Release rookie TE Jeremiah Franklin: https://t.co/VGFq2B2pWs pic.twitter.com/GipIUH8RHn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 4, 2026

To make room, they waived UDFA TE Jeremiah Franklin.

Palmer, 26, started his career at Snow College in Utah before ending up at UAB. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 191 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,205,228 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $185,228. However, he was waived coming out of camp his rookie year and re-signed to the practice squad.

Arizona re-signed Palmer to a futures deal for the 2025 season and he once again spent most of the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster late in the season. The Cardinals waived him during camp.

For his career, Palmer has appeared in one game for the Cardinals.