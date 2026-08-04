AFC Notes: Denzel Ward, KC Concepcion, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Per Jordan Schultz, Browns first-round WR KC Concepcion did not suffer any serious injuries after leaving Monday’s practice following a hard fall on his shoulder. Schultz adds that the team expects him to be fine and mentions the rookie has had a strong start to camp.

did not suffer any serious injuries after leaving Monday’s practice following a hard fall on his shoulder. Schultz adds that the team expects him to be fine and mentions the rookie has had a strong start to camp. Browns HC Todd Monken said “we’ll see” when asked if Concepcion will practice on Tuesday and mentioned “he’s still sore.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

said “we’ll see” when asked if Concepcion will practice on Tuesday and mentioned “he’s still sore.” (Mary Kay Cabot) Cleveland defensive pass game coordinator Ephraim Banda said S Ronnie Hickman has elite focus and isn’t looking ahead despite being in a contract year: “I love coaching guys in contract years. Makes my job easier.” (Scott Petrak)

said S has elite focus and isn’t looking ahead despite being in a contract year: “I love coaching guys in contract years. Makes my job easier.” (Scott Petrak) The Browns signed CB Denzel Ward to a two-year, $62.2 million contract extension on July 29 with $49.8 million in total guarantees, including $39.8 million guaranteed at signing, an $18.6 million signing bonus, an $18.3 million option bonus due in 2027, and two void years for salary cap purposes.

to a two-year, $62.2 million contract extension on July 29 with $49.8 million in total guarantees, including $39.8 million guaranteed at signing, an $18.6 million signing bonus, an $18.3 million option bonus due in 2027, and two void years for salary cap purposes. Ward’s extension reduced his 2026 salary cap charge by $11.8 million, while his previous five-year extension signed in 2022 included $71.25 million in guarantees, a $20 million signing bonus, and vesting guarantees that carried through the 2025 season.

The Browns also restructured Ward’s contract in 2024 by converting $14.199 million of his base salary into a signing bonus and adding a void year, then converted his $2.5 million 2026 roster bonus into a signing bonus in March 2026, lowering his cap charge by another $2 million. (OTC)

Monken told reporters that QB Dillon Gabriel would receive more reps if he continues to play well. (Petrak)

Ravens

The cornerback room is one of the most competitive positions on the roster for the Ravens, but second-year UDFA Keyon Martin is continuing to make a case for himself as a roster dark horse. He’s consistently been making plays in the early days of camp and he got two big shoutouts, one from HC Jessie Minter and one from QB Lamar Jackson.

“[Keyon Martin]’s a competitor. He studies the game. He is in the right spot. He’s sticky in coverage. He’s had a really good couple days. He had a really good day yesterday down in the red zone and another good day today,” Minter said via transcripts from the team.

“Man, Keyon Martin has got a knack for the ball,” Jackson added. “He’s a guy that’s hungry. He wants to be on the field. He wants to be a difference maker for the defense. He’s like a little gnat out there. He is going to come up and try to make some tackles. He does what a nickel is supposed to do.”

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins revealed he had groin surgery this offseason, but he feels great. He was left on his back after a collision at practice on Tuesday, but said he just had the wind knocked out of him. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy talked about QB Aaron Rodgers possibly playing in the preseason: “We have plans … he’d like to play. I’d like to see him play. But we won’t make a decision until we get all the way up to it.” (Nick Farabaugh)