AFC Notes: Jimmy Haslam, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Btowns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to the media during his press conference ahead of training camp and said that the trade of star DE Myles Garrett was the decision of GM Andrew Berry.

“That was Andrew’s decision,” Haslam told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know what Andrew shared with you yesterday or in the past, that’s something that — the conversations we’ve had for about a while before it was announced, and the Rams were a good partner there and kept it quiet. But, a decision like that, ownership is going to be involved, but it’s Andrew’s decision, Andrew’s recommendation — in this case, ownership left it there.”

Haslam said the following when asked why he agreed with Berry’s recommendation regarding the deal:

“Well, one, I think we got a really good player back, and I think you saw him today — a really good player who’s 25 years old and still on his rookie contract, so that’s the biggest reason,” Haslam added. “And then we picked up a one, a two and a three, and I think we all realize the three years we didn’t have number one picks due to the Deshaun [Watson] trade — one of those years I don’t think we even had a second — and the value of those picks, as we’ve proved the last two years, are tremendous. Myles [Garrett] is an unbelievable player. I was thinking the other night — Jim Brown, Joe Thomas, Myles Garrett — they’re all first-ballot Hall of Famers, world-class people, and so it was not an easy decision, but we’ve made it, we’re moving on and excited about Jared [Verse] and excited about those three draft picks.”

Browns

With the recent comments from owner Jimmy Haslam that the team would consider bringing him back in 2027, Browns QB Deshaun Watson attempted to dispel rumors that he doesn’t like Cleveland, even though the Browns were the first team he turned down when he initially left Houston.

“When I first got here, there was a lot of stuff going on, as the world knows,” Watson told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “But I don’t have any bad feelings toward Cleveland. I love Cleveland. Me and my wife have our house on the east side, so we’re here all the time. We were here this summer. If you ask around, I’m at pretty much all the restaurants, hanging out, so I haven’t had a bad experience outside of different times in the stadium. I don’t know why that narrative is out there that people think that I don’t like Cleveland. My family and I have been enjoying our time here, if the opportunity shows up, we’ll see where it goes.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers said there is “zero debate” that this will be his final NFL season.

“Yeah, this is it,” Rodgers said, via SteelersNow.com. “I thought last year might be it, but then Mike (McCarthy) got hired, and I talked to my wife, and she said, ‘You can do one more year.’ “