AFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is happy to be back healthy in training camp and knows that he has a lot to prove to both himself and the fan base.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Watson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I haven’t played football in a long time, so for me, it doesn’t matter how long I play or how many games I play, I just want to play football. A lot of people wrote me off and said I wouldn’t be playing football again after two Achilles injuries. I’m proving that wrong and proving myself right. It’s a great opportunity for me to get out there and showcase what I can do.”

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked by reporters if he could envision Watson being back with the team again in 2027.

“I think there are all kinds of possibilities out there — so, yes,” Haslam said, via Pro Football Talk. “But here again, we’ve got to get through practice. I think our quarterbacks will play in the exhibition games, that’s obviously [coach] Todd [Monken’s] call, and then Todd will figure out who’s going to start.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters that the team had a good visit with veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, noting that a reunion between the two sides remains a possibility.

“No. 1, reconciliation is possible in life,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “And I don’t subscribe to the notion of defining people by really their worst or best moment. But in this case, a moment of weakness, he made a mistake. It’s something you talk through. We’ve maintained a good relationship with JD since, really since 2022. And I think the second thing is we had him for two years and it was certainly a lot more positives than negatives despite how it ended. … So we do feel comfortable bringing him back into the organization if it’s the right fit on both sides.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was ranked No. 69 in the NFL Top 100 list, which led to outrage from their fanbase. When asked about it, Jackson said he doesn’t pay attention to rankings and outside opinions.

“I was cool with it. I really didn’t care,” Jackson said, via the team’s site. “I play football. I don’t really care about where people are ranking me.”

Ravens HC Jesse Minter isn’t putting much stock in Jackson’s ranking and still views him as a player who “transcended the quarterback position.”

“Look, there may not even be one other player in the league better than Lamar, yet alone 68 players in the league better than Lamar,” Minter said. “When you have one year where he dealt with a little bit of injury and the team [missed the playoffs], certain players, they hold onto that and certain players, they give them the benefit of the doubt. This guy is a multi-MVP winner, has transcended the quarterback position. He knows how I feel about him.”

Jackson is going into 2026 with a chip on his shoulder and is eager to prove himself.

“I love the game. If you love the game like I do, there’s always going to be a chip on your shoulder,” Jackson said. “You want to win. You want to prove yourself that you’re better than the year prior. That’s all I’m doing. I’m proving myself right. I don’t really care about the naysayers. They’re going to always be around.”