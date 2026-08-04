Steelers Sign WR Jakobie Keeney-James

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Jakobie Keeney-James to a contract.

In correspondence, the Steelers waived WR Cole Burgess with an injury designation.

Keeney-James, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of UMass following the 2025 draft. He was among their final roster cuts and later signed with Green Bay’s practice squad in September.

The Packers signed Keeney-James to the active roster in January but waived him in June this offseason.

In 2025, Keeney-James appeared in one game for the Packers and caught two passes for 15 yards.