Bears Sign DB Marlen Sewell

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed DB Marlen Sewell to a contract.

In a corresponding move, the Bears placed DL Jonathan Garvin on injured reserve.

Sewell, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 196th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Birmingham, Alabama. He committed to Vanderbilt and remained there for five years.

Sewell signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft but was let go in June.

In his collegiate career, Sewell appeared in 45 games over five years at Vanderbilt and recorded 102 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.