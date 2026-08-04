NFC Notes: Chris Olave, Bijan Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Buccaneers can’t contain their excitement for first-round OLB Rueben Bain Jr.
- At cornerback, Fowler says second-year CB Jacob Parrish is getting a long look to start outside with draft classmate Benjamin Morrison banged up again. Journeyman CB Damarion Williams is also getting first-team reps while fourth-round CB Keionte Scott is primed to play in the slot if Parrish slides outside.
Falcons
- Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski on RB Bijan Robinson‘s contract extension: “Very excited for him, excited for us. … I think everyone knows how we feel about Bijan the player and the person.” (Tori McElhaney)
Panthers
- Panthers HC Dave Canales said QB Kenny Pickett will start the preseason game against the Cardinals, and no clear-cut starters will play, including first-round OT Monroe Freeling. (Joe Person)
- Carolina EVP Brandt Tillis won’t talk about a potential extension for QB Bryce Young, as he believes the signal-caller is still ascending with an “unknown ceiling.” (Person)
- Tillis implied there won’t be any extension before the season when he said, “We’ll see how the year plays out.” (Person)
- Panthers HC Dave Canales reported WR Xavier Legette has a stinger but was cleared for concussion. (Joe Person)
- Canales also mentioned TE Ja’Tavion Sanders has an ankle injury and will undergo testing. (Person)
Saints
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara signed a one-year, $6 million revised deal this offseason that includes $3.5 million guaranteed. Kamara can make an additional $300k for 950 scrimmage yards, $300k for 1,050 scrimmage yards and $400k for 1150 scrimmage yards. (Katherine Terrell)
- If Kamara has 1600 scrimmage yards, he can earn another $500k. He can also earn up to $1.5 million for each team playoff win where he plays. (Terrell)
- The Saints signed WR Chris Olave to a four-year, $124 million contract extension with $90.013 million in guarantees, including $74.62 million in new money guarantees and $52.653 million fully guaranteed at signing through a $35 million signing bonus, his 2026 and 2027 base salaries, and per-game roster bonuses.
- Olave’s salary and per-game roster bonuses become fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on the 3rd day of the 2028 league year, with another $13 million vesting on the 3rd day of the 2029 league year, and the contract also includes a $3 million roster bonus due on the 5th day of the 2030 league year and annual per-game roster bonuses worth $1.36 million.
- The extension also includes up to $8 million in performance and honors escalators, creates $5.84 million in 2026 salary cap space for New Orleans, and features a fourth-year salary exceeding $34 million. (OTC)
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