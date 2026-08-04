Falcons Sign DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed DT Marlon Tuipulotu to a contract.

In correspondence, the Falcons have placed LB DeAngelo Malone on the PUP list.

Tuipulotu, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.

Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts in 2024, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released.

Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad, but was waived in May this offseason after he signed a futures deal.

In 2025, Tuipulotu appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded one total tackle.