Vita Vea Has No Intention Of Playing Without New Deal Or Trade

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea has drawn “pretty heavy” interest on the market after his trade request, but Tampa Bay doesn’t plan on moving him as of now.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Vea has “zero” intention of playing unless he gets a new deal from the Buccaneers or his trade request is granted. Fowler mentions Vea is very dug in on his stance.

Fowler also noted the Buccaneers aren’t concerned about his absence, but one source told him, “Talk to me in one to two weeks.”

Fowler then brought up Vea’s importance to the defensive scheme and said it would be a big loss if the veteran misses time or isn’t 100 percent. He thinks it remains to be seen how Vea’s will holds up against possible fines or missed game checks, but right now he’s “holding in,” and not practicing with an injury.

The veteran defensive tackle averaged $17.75 million per year on his current deal, which makes him the league’s No. 19 overall highest-paid interior lineman.

Vea, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. The Buccaneers picked up Vea’s fifth-year option which will cost them $7.638 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

He later signed a four-year, $71 million extension with Tampa Bay. The team cleared approximately $9 million by converting a large portion of Vea’s $12.5 million base salary for 2023 into a bonus.

He’s set to earn a base salary of 17,000,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Vea appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.

We’ll provide more information on Vea as the news becomes available.