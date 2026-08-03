NFC Notes: Chris Godwin, Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin said his leadership approach will not change following WR Mike Evans’ departure because he plans to continue leading in his own way.

“As far as my leadership on this team, it doesn’t change at all as far as I am concerned,” Godwin said, via the team’s website. “What I did and what I have brought to this team is completely different than what Mike brought to the team, right? So, it is not like he is gone and I am like, ‘Oh, I have got to step up and be somebody else or someone that I am not.’ I just continue to be me…I continue to encourage the other guys and continue to try and elevate my game.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that the hamstring injury of CB Benjamin Morrison is not the same as the one he was dealing with last year. (Auman)

Panthers

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks enters the third year of his career and is looking to make his first impact as a player after suffering consecutive knee injuries. Carolina HC Dave Canales said he’s still encouraged by Brooks’ playmaking ability.

“It’s a fun YouTube watch if you ever get a second, to just go back. They’ve got a bunch of his plays and I would say half of them are on screens and checkdowns in the flat, where he’s able to make somebody miss,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “When he gets a bead on it, he can finish. He’s got speed. So that’s a big part of his game. While we know we can utilize that part, first and foremost he’s a running back.”

Panthers OLB Jaelan Phillips said Brooks and RB Chuba Hubbard have been “inseparable” this offseason.

“Him and Chuba, they’re kind of inseparable when it comes to their training regimen,” Phillips said. “They’re pushing together and ultimately iron sharpens iron, and competition breeds success. So I think having them two there is going to be great for both of them.”

Brooks said he was faster than Hubbard back in OTAs, but has since scaled things back.

“Unfortunately, I know in OTAs I said I was faster than Chuba. I’m just gonna go ahead and get this out of the way,” Brooks said. “This summer we ran. We didn’t race. It was part of the workout and he recorded a higher top speed than me. So I take my comment back: I’m not faster than Chuba.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore said training camp will give New Orleans a better opportunity to evaluate the team in a more physical setting. “The exciting part of training camp is we get to kind of evolve. OTAs is an awesome opportunity for us to get better as a football team and individuals, but it’s not real football yet,” Moore said, via ESPN. “And we’re a little closer to real football, which is an exciting part, but that’s where you kind of get to get a better feel for it.” Saints GM Mickey Loomis added that the offensive line’s offseason participation gave him confidence in the group’s ability to improve. “I think the offensive line … I don’t think a single guy missed a single workout that I can recall. So that was encouraging to see those guys come together and resolve to be one of the better offensive lines in our league,” Loomis said. Loomis said the Saints need continued development from DB Kool-Aid McKinstry and DB Quincy Riley. “We’re counting on some young players, some core players, players from the last two drafts to get better. We just are,” Loomis said. “I was thinking today about Kool-Aid. The leap that Kool-Aid made from Year 1 to Year 2 was pretty good. We need to make another leap. Quincy Riley came in here last year as a fourth-round pick, ended up starting a lot of games for us. But we need him to take another step forward from Year 1 to Year 2, just like Kool-Aid did the year before.” Moore said the Saints will determine more specific roles for RB Alvin Kamara and RB Travis Etienne Jr. later in camp. “I think early in training camp is still installation, so to speak. You’re kind of teaching systems, getting that comfortable. I think … the player-specific opportunities come a little later in training camp,” Moore said. “That’s where certainly we would be excited to have those exploration phases, when you have the running back room that we have. And so we feel good about the roles and the opportunities that will be presented for these guys.” Saints Saints GM Mickey Loomis praised QB Tyler Shough’s preparation, maturity and willingness to seek help as he enters his second NFL season. “One thing about Tyler that I think we’ve discovered pretty quickly is that he’s very intentional,” Loomis said, via Saints Wire. “He’s very mature, and he too has a plan for things, and not afraid to ask questions, not afraid to get assistance, and not afraid to dive in with the intention of, ‘Hey, I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to get better.’” Loomis added that the team’s success will be closely tied to how quickly Shough develops. “It’s a race for him to improve because we’re gonna go as far as he can take us,” Loomis added.