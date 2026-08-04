Panthers Had Six Players In For Tryouts

The Carolina Panthers tried out six players on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.
The full list includes:
- LB Eugene Asante
- LB Kendrick Blackshire
- WR Elijah Cooks
- WR Julian Hicks
- LB Andrew Jones
- WR Roc Taylor
Of the group, the Panthers signed Cooks and Taylor.
Taylor, 23, spent four seasons at Memphis and made 26 starts. He earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2024 and second-team All-AAC honors in 2023.
He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Pittsburgh let him go in August.
In his college career, Taylor appeared in 44 games and caught 163 passes for 2,375 yards and seven touchdowns.
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