Falcons Fear Torn ACL For OLB Jalon Walker

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons fear OLB Jalon Walker suffered a torn ACL at practice on Tuesday.

Rapoport mentions Walker will have an MRI to confirm the injury. He was carted off, and practice ended after the team went down on a knee as Walker was taken to the locker room.

Walker, 22, was named AP Third-team All-American in 2024 and was the Butkus Award winner in 2024 as well as second-team All-SEC.

The Falcons used the No. 15 overall pick in round one on Walker. He signed a four-year, $20,562,370 contract that includes a $11,594,452 signing bonus and is set to make a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and made 36 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Walker as the news becomes available.