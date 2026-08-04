Falcons DE Jalon Walker Carted Off With Apparent Injury

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Falcons DE Jalon Walker went down at practice on Tuesday and seemed to hurt his left leg.

Kendall mentions the entire team was on a knee and started huddling as the cart came out. He also said Walker seemed to be in a lot of pain, and he was taken to the locker room.

It’s worth noting the full extent and details of the situation are not fully known yet.

Walker, 22, was named AP Third-team All-American in 2024 and was the Butkus Award winner in 2024 as well as second-team All-SEC.

The Falcons used the No. 15 overall pick in round one on Walker. He signed a four-year, $20,562,370 contract that includes a $11,594,452 signing bonus and is set to make a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and made 36 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Walker as the news becomes available.