NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Tanner McKee, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Commanders HC Dan Quinn gave a glowing review of QB Jayden Daniels, praising his elite accuracy above all else: “It’s the location of the throw. It’s one of his super powers, is the accuracy. During zone, the defender’s to this side — do I put it a way to maximize run after catch? He has the ability to pinpoint the ball into the right location. He has always had that trait. Now in a new system, can he elevate that further? That’s the command I’m looking for from those spots. That’s the thing, right now, that’s so impressive to me.” (Scott Bair)
- Quinn said G Chris Paul lost 20 pounds since last season after being listed at 324 a year ago, which should help in the new zone blocking schemes. (Ben Standig)
Cowboys
- The star WR duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens gets a lot of justified attention, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer observed the Cowboys feel good about their supporting skill players like WR Ryan Flournoy and RB Jaydon Blue, both of whom have seemed to take steps forward.
- Breer hasn’t heard of anything immediately in the works for the Cowboys in terms of a trade but he took owner Jerry Jones‘ comments as a message to the rest of the league that they’d be open for business to improve on defense. Breer highlights pass rusher and cornerback as places Dallas might look to add.
Eagles
- Eagles first-round WR Makai Lemon and WR DeVonta Smith both aren’t practicing on Tuesday with hamstring injuries. (Zach Berman)
- Philadelphia QB Tanner McKee said he can’t be surprised by competition after the team traded for QB Andy Dalton and is embracing the challenge. (Jeff McLane)
- McKee admitted the fewer reps will be challenging but said he just has to make the most of the ones he does get while increasing the mental reps. (McLane)
- After his deal with the Browns fell through, Eagles DE A.J. Epenesa called it a “weird situation” and didn’t want to go too much into the details. He said he’s very healthy, feeling good and excited to be an Eagle. (EJ Smith)
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