Cowboys TE Princeton Fant Suffered Multi-Ligament Knee Injury

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer announced that TE Princeton Fant tore both his ACL and MCL, per Jon Machota.

It’s a major knee injury, unfortunately, and will end Fant’s season. Dallas will place him on injured reserve and look to fill the resulting opening on the roster.

Fant, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Fant has been on and off the Cowboys’ active roster ever since. Dallas re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2026.

For his career, Fant has appeared in 11 games and recorded two defensive tackles on special teams. He has yet to record a catch.