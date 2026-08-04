Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton In Lead For Starting LT Job

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer “made it clear” OT Tyler Guyton is in the lead for the team’s starting left tackle job.

Archer says Dallas wants to see more from OL Nathan Thomas in a first-team rotation, but Schottenheimer has liked what he’s seen from Guyton and wants to give him more work.

Guyton made all 10 of his starts last year at left tackle and made 11 starts at left tackle in 2024.

Guyton, 25, began his career at TCU as a tight end before transferring to Oklahoma and converting to offensive tackle. He was a one-year starter at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

Guyton had an excellent pre-draft process and tested like an exceptional athlete at the Combine. The Cowboys used the No. 29 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s entering up the third year of a four-year, $13,155,806 contract that includes a $6,387,860 signing bonus and will carry a $3,587,947 cap figure for the 2026 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Guyton appeared in and started 10 games for the Cowboys at tackle.