NFC Notes: Brian O’Neill, Darnell Wright Extension, Devonte Wyatt, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DC Dennis Allen said DB Cameron Lewis will focus on safety after spending most of his time in the slot after S Coby Bryant ‘s knee injury. (Courtney Cronin)

said DB will focus on safety after spending most of his time in the slot after S ‘s knee injury. (Courtney Cronin) Chicago WR Luther Burden said he’s okay after he stayed down on the final play of practice. (Adam Jahns)

said he’s okay after he stayed down on the final play of practice. (Adam Jahns) ESPN’s Ben Solak observed that third-round TE Sam Roush is already getting a ton of first-team snaps with the Bears running a lot of three-tight end formations.

is already getting a ton of first-team snaps with the Bears running a lot of three-tight end formations. Bears second-round C Logan Jones has not cracked the first-team rotation yet, per Solak. Chicago HC Ben Johnson recently praised veteran C Garrett Bradbury , and OC Press Taylor emphasized to Solak: “It is not easy to play center in our scheme.”

has not cracked the first-team rotation yet, per Solak. Chicago HC recently praised veteran C , and OC emphasized to Solak: “It is not easy to play center in our scheme.” Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on QB Caleb Williams : “Caleb’s the best quarterback I’ve had since maybe Nick Foles if you want to go back that far. Just as far as slinging it, he’s doing his thing. You can see the accuracy. You can see the confidence throwing the ball in tight windows.” (Biggs)

on QB : “Caleb’s the best quarterback I’ve had since maybe if you want to go back that far. Just as far as slinging it, he’s doing his thing. You can see the accuracy. You can see the confidence throwing the ball in tight windows.” (Biggs) Bears RT Darnell Wright on his contract situation: “I know I’ll be here for a long time. Hopefully my whole career.” (Fishbain)

on his contract situation: “I know I’ll be here for a long time. Hopefully my whole career.” (Fishbain) One day after his comments, Wright signed a four-year, $116 million extension with Chicago.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said fourth-round LB Jimmy Rolder will be “out for a while” with a hamstring injury, but it’s not season-ending. (Eric Woodyard)

said fourth-round LB will be “out for a while” with a hamstring injury, but it’s not season-ending. (Eric Woodyard) Campbell also mentioned second-round DE Derrick Moore will miss seven to 10 days with a minor groin strain. (Woodyard)

will miss seven to 10 days with a minor groin strain. (Woodyard) Campbell said OL Giovanni Manu will be out 12-14 weeks with an undisclosed injury after being placed on NFI on Wednesday. (Colton Pouncy)

will be out 12-14 weeks with an undisclosed injury after being placed on NFI on Wednesday. (Colton Pouncy) Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard on former CB Terrion Arnold : “He had No. 1 corner potential, but it’s still untapped. I’ll leave it at that.” (Galli)

on former CB : “He had No. 1 corner potential, but it’s still untapped. I’ll leave it at that.” (Galli) Campbell said RB Sione Vaki was poked in the eye and suffered a broken nose during a freak accident at Monday’s practice. He said Vaki will miss time but thinks he’ll be okay. (Eric Woodyard)

was poked in the eye and suffered a broken nose during a freak accident at Monday’s practice. He said Vaki will miss time but thinks he’ll be okay. (Eric Woodyard) Campbell also mentioned TE Anthony Firkser will miss time with a fractured fibula. (Woodyard)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said sixth-round K Trey Smack is “gonna be a work in progress,” and mentioned he told refs not to signal misses or makes during practice: “This is not our first time with a rookie kicker. I know there’s gonna be some good and some he wants back.” (Rob Demovsky)

said sixth-round K is “gonna be a work in progress,” and mentioned he told refs not to signal misses or makes during practice: “This is not our first time with a rookie kicker. I know there’s gonna be some good and some he wants back.” (Rob Demovsky) Green Bay DE Micah Parsons called it “very realistic” to play in Week 6 when the Cowboys are in town: “Is it possible? Yes, so I wouldn’t say it’s not possible. At the same time, in the next 10, 12 weeks from now, we’ve got to make it possible by putting the work in.” (Ryan Wood)

called it “very realistic” to play in Week 6 when the Cowboys are in town: “Is it possible? Yes, so I wouldn’t say it’s not possible. At the same time, in the next 10, 12 weeks from now, we’ve got to make it possible by putting the work in.” (Ryan Wood) The Packers signed DL Devonte Wyatt to a three-year contract extension worth a base value of $54.9 million with $22.22 million guaranteed, including a $20 million signing bonus.

to a three-year contract extension worth a base value of $54.9 million with $22.22 million guaranteed, including a $20 million signing bonus. Wyatt will earn a $7.3 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2027 league year and a $7.0 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2028 league year.

The contract also includes salary escalators that can increase Wyatt’s earnings in 2028 and 2029. (OTC)

LaFleur said it was possible for TE Tucker Kraft to participate in joint practice with the Cardinals if he hits all his benchmarks. (Silverstein)

to participate in joint practice with the Cardinals if he hits all his benchmarks. (Silverstein) Packers OL Zach Tom is changing his name to Zach Bako-Bewele : “Especially when I start having kids, I want to have a name that I can pass down where it represents where they came from, where I came from.” (Schneidman)

: “Especially when I start having kids, I want to have a name that I can pass down where it represents where they came from, where I came from.” (Schneidman) LaFleur likes WR Skyy Moore‘s burst in the return game but won’t close the door on his potential offensive contributions. LaFleur thinks Moore has potential as a receiver and will give him chances in camp to show that. (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Alec Lewis of The Athletic shared one thought on every Vikings’ offensive player rostered heading into training camp

On QB Kyler Murray , Lewis says he “Enters 2026 with a golden opportunity to rewrite his career narrative. Durability is the foremost priority. His intelligence and arm talent energized the Vikings staff this spring. Leadership and decision-making are the current priorities.”

, Lewis says he “Enters 2026 with a golden opportunity to rewrite his career narrative. Durability is the foremost priority. His intelligence and arm talent energized the Vikings staff this spring. Leadership and decision-making are the current priorities.” Regarding QB J.J. McCarthy : “Consistency matters, and McCarthy, 23, showed improvement this spring. His connectivity with teammates is significant, too. Layering passes remains a priority, but assessing his performance will be much easier than it was last year when juxtaposed with Sam Howell .”

: “Consistency matters, and McCarthy, 23, showed improvement this spring. His connectivity with teammates is significant, too. Layering passes remains a priority, but assessing his performance will be much easier than it was last year when juxtaposed with .” Lewis gave the players’ first impression of new WR Jauan Jennings : “Teammates lovingly called him a dirtbag this spring, and that’s what the Vikings need him to be. The more he sticks his face in the fan as a blocker, the better.”

: “Teammates lovingly called him a dirtbag this spring, and that’s what the Vikings need him to be. The more he sticks his face in the fan as a blocker, the better.” Lewis thinks sixth-round RB Demond Claiborne could be special because of his movement skills if he can master the system, pass protection rules and ball security.

could be special because of his movement skills if he can master the system, pass protection rules and ball security. He also warns, “underrate [RB Jordan Mason ] at your own risk” because of his missed-tackle rate and how often he hits his top speed.

] at your own risk” because of his missed-tackle rate and how often he hits his top speed. Lewis says HC Kevin O’Connell trusts RB Aaron Jones to do his job correctly and has a lot of faith in the veteran.

trusts RB to do his job correctly and has a lot of faith in the veteran. On the offensive line, Lewis thinks G Donovan Jackson could be a key to the unit’s ceiling: “Because he is a guard — and a quiet one at that — Jackson’s growth in Year 2 will fly under the radar. His ascent, paired with Darrisaw, carries immense potential.”

could be a key to the unit’s ceiling: “Because he is a guard — and a quiet one at that — Jackson’s growth in Year 2 will fly under the radar. His ascent, paired with Darrisaw, carries immense potential.” Lewis notes OT Brian O’Neill ‘s contract situation will make his early participation in training camp worth monitoring.

‘s contract situation will make his early participation in training camp worth monitoring. Finally, he spoke on how big of a season it will be for TE T.J. Hockenson ‘s future: “Critical season forthcoming. Hockenson’s current contract voids after 2026. He is 29 years old. Proving he can produce like he did pre-ACL tear could net another hefty deal.”

‘s future: “Critical season forthcoming. Hockenson’s current contract voids after 2026. He is 29 years old. Proving he can produce like he did pre-ACL tear could net another hefty deal.” The Vikings signed O’Neill to a new contract that includes a $27.1 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed base salaries of $5.1 million in 2026 and $17.2 million in 2027.

O’Neill’s deal also includes annual per-game roster bonuses worth up to $510,000, $100,000 workout bonuses each year, and base salary escalator clauses from 2027 through 2030.

The new contract lowers O’Neill’s 2026 salary cap charge from $23.12 million to $14.74 million. (Goessling)

Vikings WR Jordan Addison was asked if he’s seeking a contract extension with two years remaining on his current deal: “Right now I’m being where my feet are. I’m just putting in the work in right now, going through camp, making sure I’m becoming a better receiver, and I feel like everything is going to take care of itself.” (Kevin Seifert)