Dan Campbell: Bijan Robinson’s Extension ‘Certainly Not Gonna Hurt’ Talks With Jahmyr Gibbs

With RBs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor all seeking extensions entering the final years of their deals, there were rumblings that the three were in a standoff to determine the top of the market. Robinson made that a bit easier Tuesday morning, signing a three-year, $66.75 million extension.

Speaking before practice on Tuesday, Lions HC Dan Campbell was asked if said Robinson’s extension would speed up the process with Gibbs and said it’s “certainly not gonna hurt.” Campbell wouldn’t say anything definite, but he expressed his desire to get one of his stars back on the field.

“[Robinson’s deal is] not gonna hurt, but we’ll see,” Campbell said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “Look, I’m anxious to get Gibbs back out there.”

“Every day that goes by, that’s another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But there again, it’ll get done when it gets done.”

Gibbs, 24, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that included a $10,940,393 signing bonus when the Lions exercised his fifth-year option worth $14.293 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gibbs appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed 243 times for 1,223 yards (5.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, adding 77 catches on 94 targets for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Gibbs as the news becomes available.