Giants Made Four Moves, Placed DT Roy Robertson-Harris On Injured Reserve

The New York Giants announced four roster moves, including placing DT Roy Robertson-Harris on injured reserve and ending his season.

Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles back in the spring but the Giants had held off on putting him on IR to leave open the possibility of a return late in the season.

New York signed CBs D.J. James and David Long, both of whom worked out on Tuesday, while waiving WR Beaux Collins with an injury designation.

Robertson-Harris, 32, signed with the Bears in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was able to stick on the final 53-man roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent on a $645,000 deal in 2019.

The Bears placed a second-round tender worth $3.27 million on Robertson-Harris in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $24.4 million contract that includes $14 million in guarantees with the Jaguars in 2021.

From there, Jacksonville signed Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $30 million extension in 2023. The Jaguars traded him to the Seahawks in October 2023 in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Seattle released him last offseason and he signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Giants.

In 2025, Robertson-Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass defense.