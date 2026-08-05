Panthers Signing OL Jake Curhan

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are filling their open roster spot by signing OL Jake Curhan.

He spent time with the team last season in a depth role and overlapped with some of the coaching staff to start his career in Seattle.

Curhan, 28, went undrafted out of California in 2021 before catching on with the Seahawks.

After three seasons with Seattle, he signed with the Bears in 2024 and bounced on and off the active roster. The Cardinals signed him in 2025 and brought him back to the practice squad to start the season. However, he was signed away by the Panthers.

In 2025, Curhan appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and made one start.