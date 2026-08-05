Seahawks Sign RB TJ Harden To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks signed RB TJ Harden to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Seattle also announced it signed CB Jordan Washington, cut LB Garrett Nelson, and waived CB Brandon Johnson with an injury designation.

Johnson will revert to injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Harden, 22, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in May. Cleveland elected to cut him loose this week. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career with UCLA before transferring to SMU.

During his college career, Harden appeared in 44 games and recorded 495 rushing attempts for 2,445 yards (4.9 YPC) and 21 touchdowns, to go along with 82 receptions for 622 yards (7.6 YPC) and three touchdowns.