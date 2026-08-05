Dolphins Announced Four Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have claimed TE Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from the Patriots and signed DL Fatorma Mulbah.

Roster Moves | We have claimed tight end Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from New England and signed defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah. We have also waived edge Seth Coleman-Lyles and placed defensive lineman Rene Konga on the injured reserve list. pic.twitter.com/UNRBOBPiXK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 5, 2026

To make room, they waived OLB Seth Coleman-Lyles and placed UDFA DT Rene Konga on injured reserve.

Coleman, 25, was a four-star recruit and the 19th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Melbourne, Florida. He committed to Illinois and spent six seasons there.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks following the 2025 NFL Draft, but was waived during roster cuts. He caught on with the Colts on the practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2026 season.

In his collegiate career, Coleman appeared in 56 games for Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 15 passes defended, and two forced fumbles.