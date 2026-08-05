Dolphins Hosted Six For Workouts

The Miami Dolphins had six players in for a tryout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

TE Eni Falayi C Weylin Lapuaho OT James Milovale DT Fatorma Mulbah DT Martez Poynter DT Jaquelin Roy

Roy, 25, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2023 out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.18 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $750k in 2023.

He was released at the end of training camp in 2024 and caught on with the Patriots practice squad shortly after, then signed to the active roster in October.

Roy was placed on injured reserve late in the 2024 season, then again in August of 2025, ending his season.

In 2024, Roy appeared in six games for New England and recorded 17 tackles and two sacks.