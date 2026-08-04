Dolphins Worked Out Five Players Tuesday

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

OT Dodji Dahoue DB Keenan Garber DB B.J. Mayes DB Wande Owens G Michael Mokofisi

Garber, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State following the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was let go near the end of camp.

He had stints with the Colts and the Lions on the practice squad during the season.

In his collegiate career, Garber appeared in 57 games for Kansas State and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown.