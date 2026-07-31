AFC Notes: Malik Willis, Kadyn Proctor, Geno Smith, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Malik Willis enters his first season as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback after signing on as a free agent. Miami HC Jeff Hafley said he’s seen Willis’ confidence grow throughout the offseason and thinks reps will be important for him developing chemistry with their receivers.

“I saw progress in the last couple OTA practices, and what I saw was his confidence started to go like this. (gestures upwards) It was not just the reps with the players, but it was the reps of the same plays over and over again and just building those cumulative reps that, he started to feel comfortable with more plays than he did when he started. I think the key for Malik will be, it is his confidence and it is his chemistry with those wideouts. And we need to figure out exactly who those wideouts are and what the chemistry is going to look like, but I want to see his confidence, and I want him to focus in on that and let me take care of the rest. But I’m excited for him. He worked really hard this summer. He was in Jacksonville (doing) a bunch of training. He had a bunch of receivers running routes, running the plays with him, holding workouts out there, which was really cool to see him kind of lead that charge. So we’ll see,” Hafley said, via the team’s site.

When asked to clarify Willis’ confidence, Hafley said it’s a mix of his command of their offense and ability to be a starting quarterback.

“A mix of everything. I want to see when he’s at the line of scrimmage there’s no hesitation. I want to feel his confidence. I want to see his confidence. I want him not to be discouraged when he has a bad throw or throws an interception. I want him to step into that role and all of the above.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said earlier this offseason that they intend to have first-round OL Kadyn Proctor line up at left guard. When asked if there have been any changes in plans, Hafley made clear that they want him to focus on one position.

“No, he’s going to start off with left guard and try to get good at one position. I think that’s fair to him and it’s the best thing. Ultimately, we need to do what’s best for our team. In this case, I think it’s best for him and I think it’s best for our team. So that’s what we’ve decided to start and we’ll go from there,” Hafley said, via the team’s site.

Jets

Jets QB Geno Smith said he is energized entering his 14th NFL season and remains motivated by the daily challenge of improving for his teammates. “I love football and I love being around my teammates and the challenge of trying to get better,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s what makes the game special and I look forward to trying to be the best player that I could be every single day for my teammates.” Smith said the Jets built momentum during OTAs and believes the team is in a strong position entering training camp. “I really feel like coming out of OTAs, I felt like we built some positive momentum and I’m really happy with where this team is right now,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to moving forward and continuing to build day -by -day with my guys.” Smith praised OC Frank Reich but emphasized that the offense must now translate the coaching staff’s plan into results on the field. “He’s a tremendous coach,” Smith said of Reich. “I mean his track record speaks for itself, but it’s about what we can do now … we have to go out there and execute and make it happen.” Smith added he still carries the same motivation he had as a rookie despite entering his 14th season. “That’s what the NFL is about, it’s about the process,” Smith said. “Heading into Year 14, I still have that same edge, that same chip on my shoulder that I had as a rookie … you always got to have that edge, and you always got to try and find new ways to get better.”