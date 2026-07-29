AFC Notes: Kayshon Boutte, Geno Smith, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra listed one non-quarterback who could contend for NFL MVP for every AFC team, naming WR Garrett Wilson as the Jets representative.

as the Jets representative. Patra thinks QB Geno Smith will elevate Wilson’s play as perhaps the best QB he’s ever played with: “ Geno Smith is coming off a troubling season behind a bad offensive line in Vegas, but he represents potentially the best QB Wilson has played with in his entire career.”

will elevate Wilson’s play as perhaps the best QB he’s ever played with: “ is coming off a troubling season behind a bad offensive line in Vegas, but he represents potentially the best QB Wilson has played with in his entire career.” Patra continued: “For all the quarterback issues, Wilson put up three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns before missing nine games last season due to injury. He’s a field-tilter who can make the circus catch against any coverage. With more weapons around him this year, perhaps he doesn’t see quite as many targets, but he’ll be in position to capitalize on the chances he does have with better QB play.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie contract. New England HC Mike Vrabel said Boutte has had a great offseason and that his situation doesn’t have a negative effect on him.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Kayshon. We went through this last offseason. He had a great offseason, he had a good training camp, and that played out during the season. He was a large part of our success,” Vrabel said, via PatriotsWire. “His communication through this offseason with Todd [Downing] and myself, he’s a pro. He understands what his job is, and he’s gotten off to a good start. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for him for the way that’s he’s handled these different situations, and the conversations outside of here, and the noise that doesn’t effect his performance on the field.”