Patriots Secured Injury Waiver For OLB Gabe Jacas’ Knee, Allowing Them To Potentially Void Guarantees Until 2029

Patriots second-round OLB Gabe Jacas was the second-to-last draft pick in the whole 2026 class to sign their rookie contract, with the two sides drawn into a protracted negotiation over medical concerns the Patriots had after selecting Jacas.

Ultimately a deal was signed but the Patriots secured an injury waiver to give themselves the financial protection they were seeking.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports the injury waiver covers the 2027 and 2028 seasons and allows the Patriots to void Jacas’ guarantees if he reinjures his left knee.

Citing a medical report, Volin notes the two issues the Patriots flagged were a “large osteochondral defect and medial meniscus tear.” He says the osteochondral defect is like a pothole in the knee that occurs over time, creates swelling, can make it hard to run and be explosive, and can shorten a player’s career.

The rest of Jacas’ deal is standard according to his slot in the rookie wage scale. The No. 55 pick got a four-year, $8.66 million contract with $6.95 million guaranteed, including the first three years and a portion of the fourth.

Normally prospects receive exhaustive medical evaluations during the pre-draft process, including at the Scouting Combine and official visits. Volin notes the injury waiver suggests the Patriots were caught off guard by Jacas’ knee, which he got surgery for at some point this spring, but the team is not confirming any other details.

The rookie is currently on the active/non-football injury list and has yet to practice with the team since being drafted.

Jacas, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 75th-ranked edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class out of Port St. Lucie, Florida. He committed to Illinois and remained there for four years, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

The Patriots used the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Jacas. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8.657 million rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $2.756 million.

In his collegiate career, Jacas appeared in 50 games over four years at Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and seven forced fumbles.