AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Drake Maye, Patriots, Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said third-round WR Chris Bell “is in a good spot” after going on the PUP/NFI list, but didn’t have a timeline for his full clearance. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

said third-round WR “is in a good spot” after going on the PUP/NFI list, but didn’t have a timeline for his full clearance. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Hafley feels CBs Storm Duck and Darrell Baker will be more midseason returns, while OT Austin Jackson is fully cleared to practice. (Louis-Jacques)

and will be more midseason returns, while OT is fully cleared to practice. (Louis-Jacques) Miami RB De’Von Achane is ready to go following offseason shoulder surgery, per Hafley. (Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Despite ongoing contract negotiations, Patriots QB Drake Maye was clear that CB Christian Gonzalez‘s main focus is still football and dominating on the field.

“I think that shows his main focus, and that’s football,” Maye said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He’s the best corner in the league, in my opinion. He’s not a big rah-rah guy, he does it his own way, but he does it at the highest level, so I’m glad to be his teammate. We’re around the same age, and I tell him . . . Gonzo is someone I look up to, even as the same age. I look up to how he does things. How he handles himself.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye said he’s connected well with C Jared Wilson and is excited about his new center.

“He’s real smart,” Maye said, via ESPN. “I wanted him to play with me in college, but he went to the SEC; I don’t blame him. I think he’s done a great job of understanding what comes with playing center. You’ve got to be loud. You’ve got to be ‘me and you, it’s our show.‘”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel spoke about the responsibilities Wilson will step into and how big of a role he will play on the line.

“The unspoken communication — to be able to see it quickly and see it the same, whether that’s pressure or a defensive front. To be able to set the defense or get us into the right play,” Vrabel said. “The center is the conduit to the rest of the offensive line. When the quarterback needs to get something to the line, the center is the easiest way to get it, and his communication to everybody else has to be great. We’re looking forward to seeing Jared in that transition and working with Drake.”

Maye added that he’s excited to have WR DeAndre Hopkins in the building, who is contemplating a career in coaching.

“I’m from the South, and he went to Clemson, which is two hours down the road. That’s my era of watching college football, and seeing him in the NFL, having him on my fantasy team — it’s cool to shake his hand, and his hands are twice as big as mine,” Maye said. “Just having him be out here, a legendary player to share some information, it’s awesome.”