AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Aaron Glenn, Bills Roster Projection, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic provides his projection of the Bills’ 53-man roster. Notable moves include:

At quarterback, Buscaglia has Buffalo cutting backup quarterback Shane Buechele and keeping Kyle Allen as the only player behind Josh Allen .

and keeping as the only player behind . Buscaglia can see Buffalo cutting eight receivers in total, including Mecole Hardman , Trent Sherfield and Jalen Virgil .

, and . One notable move among Buffalo’s offensive linemen is Buscaglia having Chase Lundt traded before final cuts. He points out the Bills have a history of swinging low-level trades for backup offensive linemen during the preseason.

traded before final cuts. He points out the Bills have a history of swinging low-level trades for backup offensive linemen during the preseason. With the safety role, Buscaglia thinks a final roster spot will come down to Damar Hamlin against Geno Stone. In the end, Buscaglia has Hamlin getting cut.

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn is excited to be calling plays again because it lets him be more hands-on with the defense, per the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt: “When there’s an issue on defense, I can quickly fix it because I know the defense like the back of my hand. And that feels really, really good.”

is excited to be calling plays again because it lets him be more hands-on with the defense, per the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt: “When there’s an issue on defense, I can quickly fix it because I know the defense like the back of my hand. And that feels really, really good.” Jets second-round CB D’Angelo Ponds strained his calf but should be fine soon, per Glenn. (Rosenblatt)

strained his calf but should be fine soon, per Glenn. (Rosenblatt) Glenn also isn’t concerned about DT T’Vondre Sweat , who is on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. (Brian Costello)

, who is on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. (Brian Costello) Jets GM Darren Mougey had a surprise presser with the media and addressed a few topics, including his relationship with Glenn: “There’s a better comfort level going into year two. My relationship with AG has only gotten stronger, better. We have dialogue every day. We’re just much more in sync. Time on task with anybody does that for you. So I think we all have high expectations.” (Rich Cimini)

had a surprise presser with the media and addressed a few topics, including his relationship with Glenn: “There’s a better comfort level going into year two. My relationship with AG has only gotten stronger, better. We have dialogue every day. We’re just much more in sync. Time on task with anybody does that for you. So I think we all have high expectations.” (Rich Cimini) Mougey was asked about adding a veteran quarterback and responded that he’s excited to watch fourth-round QB Cade Klubnik compete in camp, although he’s always tracking the market at all positions.

compete in camp, although he’s always tracking the market at all positions. Jets RB Breece Hall on the current state of the franchise: “In the past we had a lot of craziness and turmoil … With the guys we brought in, the coaches we have, the changes of the staff, I feel like there’s a lot more organizational stability.” (Rosenblatt)

on the current state of the franchise: “In the past we had a lot of craziness and turmoil … With the guys we brought in, the coaches we have, the changes of the staff, I feel like there’s a lot more organizational stability.” (Rosenblatt) Jets QB Geno Smith said he didn’t want his personal issues to be a distraction for the team: “I’m happy to put this behind me and move forward.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Seahawks will have more reasons to get a deal done with CB Devon Witherspoon first given their sale, and that should set the floor for Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez . Both players are represented by the same agent.

first given their sale, and that should set the floor for Patriots CB . Both players are represented by the same agent. Gonzalez said Tuesday he wants to keep contract negotiations out of the media. (Mark Daniels)

Gonzalez plans to be out at practice when the pads come on, and implied he’ll be a full participant. He followed through on that promise this past week. (Daniels)

New England HC Mike Vrabel was asked if second-round OLB Gabe Jacas could miss the 2026 season: “I don’t anticipate that whatsoever. I’m excited to where he’s at.” (Daniels)

was asked if second-round OLB could miss the 2026 season: “I don’t anticipate that whatsoever. I’m excited to where he’s at.” (Daniels) Vrabel was also asked about WR A.J. Brown ‘s reported knee issues: “I think a lot of things get fabricated and people tell stories. We’re really confident where he is physically.” (Daniels)

‘s reported knee issues: “I think a lot of things get fabricated and people tell stories. We’re really confident where he is physically.” (Daniels) Patriots LB Bradyn Swinson said he went from 270 pounds to 255 pounds after cutting out unhealthy snacks and fast food. (Daniels)

said he went from 270 pounds to 255 pounds after cutting out unhealthy snacks and fast food. (Daniels) Patriots G Michael Onwenu can earn an additional $1 million if he’s elected to the Pro Bowl on the original ballot and another $1 million if voted an Associated Press first- or second-team All-Pro, per the terms of the revised contract he signed this offseason. (Mike Reiss)