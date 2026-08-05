NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/5

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

  • Bears activated LB T.J. Edwards from the non-football injury list.

Browns

  • Browns reverted WR Aaron Anderson to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Cardinals

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Dolphins claimed TE Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from the Patriots.
  • Dolphins placed DE Rene Konga on injured reserve.
  • Dolphins signed DT Fatorma Mulbah.
  • Dolphins waived DE Seth Coleman.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Brandon Hayes.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Lions activated TE Tyler Conklin from the PUP list.
  • Lions placed TE Miles Kitselman on injured reserve.
  • Lions reverted WR Lawrence Keys to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
  • Lions signed WR Tarik Black.

Packers

  • Packers reverted TE Luke Lachey and TE R.J. Maryland to injured reserve after they cleared waivers.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots activated TE C.J. Dippre from the PUP list.

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams activated DB Al’zillion Hamilton from the PUP list.

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints activated DT Keeshawn Silver from the PUP list.

Steelers

  • Steelers reverted WR Cole Burgess to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Texans

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