NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/5

49ers
- 49ers released DT Kevin Givens and DE Cam Sample.
- 49ers signed WR KhaDarel Hodge and LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
Bears
- Bears activated LB T.J. Edwards from the non-football injury list.
Browns
- Browns reverted WR Aaron Anderson to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DB Jaden Davis.
Commanders
- Commanders waived DB Tre Hawkins III.
Dolphins
- Dolphins claimed TE Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from the Patriots.
- Dolphins placed DE Rene Konga on injured reserve.
- Dolphins signed DT Fatorma Mulbah.
- Dolphins waived DE Seth Coleman.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Brandon Hayes.
Giants
- Giants placed DT Roy Robertson-Harris on injured reserve.
- Giants signed DB D.J. James and DB David Long Jr..
- Giants waived WR Beaux Collins.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed C Sam Mustipher.
Jets
- Jets signed TE Connor Hulstein and DT Patrick Jenkins.
- Jets waived DB Keidron Smith and DE Eric Watts.
Lions
- Lions activated TE Tyler Conklin from the PUP list.
- Lions placed TE Miles Kitselman on injured reserve.
- Lions reverted WR Lawrence Keys to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- Lions signed WR Tarik Black.
Packers
- Packers reverted TE Luke Lachey and TE R.J. Maryland to injured reserve after they cleared waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers placed G Saahdiq Charles on injured reserve.
- Panthers reverted WR Ainias Smith to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- Panthers signed T Jake Curhan and DT Parker Petersen.
Patriots
- Patriots activated TE C.J. Dippre from the PUP list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Chris Myarick.
- Raiders waived TE Zack Kuntz and DB Tanner Wall.
Rams
- Rams activated DB Al’zillion Hamilton from the PUP list.
Ravens
- Ravens activated C Corey Bullock from the PUP list.
Saints
- Saints activated DT Keeshawn Silver from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers reverted WR Cole Burgess to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Texans
- Texans signed WR Montrell Washington.
- Texans waived DT Junior Tafuna.
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