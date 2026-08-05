Aaron Donald Had Formal Tryout With Rams Today

Per the NFL transaction wire, DT Aaron Donald was listed as having a tryout with the Rams today.

Pro Football Talk says Donald worked out in a helmet and pads to see how he feels personally. It was not for the Rams to evaluate. They’ve made it clear they’re just waiting on him to give the thumbs up to make this comeback happen.

Add this to the long list of signs that seem to be pointing toward Donald’s return, and sooner rather than later.

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries and 21 pass defenses over the course of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Champ and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

We’ll have more on Donald as the news is available.