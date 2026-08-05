Lions Announce Two Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they placed TE Miles Kitselman on injured reserve and signed WR Tarik Black to a contract on Wednesday.

Lions have placed TE Miles Kitselman on Reserve/Injured and signed WR Tarik Black. pic.twitter.com/gBBztIHQkM — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 5, 2026

Black, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.

New York brought Black on a futures contract for 2022 but ended up releasing him and re-signing him to the practice squad. The Jets cut Black in December and he caught on with the Ravens late in the season.

He was cut coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2023. He signed with the Steelers in 2024 but was cut with an injury designation in training camp. From there, he had a stint with the Dolphins’ practice squad in October 2024 but was waived the following training camp.

He played for the UFL’s Louisville Kings for its 2026 season and caught on with the Lions in June. Detroit waived him a week ago, making this his second stint with the organization in less than a week.

For his career, Black appeared in one game for the Jets in 2021 and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving.