Jets Making Three Moves Today

According to Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets have waived DL Eric Watts with an injury designation and also waived DB Keidron Smith.

One of the open spots is being filled by DT Patrick Jenkins.

Watts, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut. He managed to make the team as a rookie.

The Jets waived Watts coming out of the preseason in his second season and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted back to the active roster late in the season.

In 2025, Watts appeared in four games with one start and made 10 total tackles.