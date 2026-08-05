Raiders Officially Make Three Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed TE Chris Myarick and waived TE Zack Kuntz and S Tanner Wall in corresponding moves.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES: – Signed #36 TE Chris Myarick – Waived TE Zack Kuntz and S Tanner Wall#RaiderNation | @Raiders — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) August 5, 2026

Kuntz, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract, but was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie.

He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad in 2023 and 2024. New York released him, once again, coming out of the preseason in August. The Dolphins signed Kuntz to a contract in February before cutting him loose shortly after the draft.

The Raiders signed him to a contract last week.

For his career, Kuntz appeared in two games for the Jets but hasn’t recorded any stats.