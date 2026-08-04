AFC Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kenyon Sadiq, Injury Updates, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills DT Deone Walker said he tweaked his elbow and hopes to get a fitted brace to get back on the field Thursday. (Joe Buscaglia)
- Bills HC Joe Brady feels the team is fortunate on the news regarding S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but won’t put a timeline on his recovery yet: “We got good news and we’ll see how his body recovers.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said sixth-round DL Rene Konga is out for the season. (Joe Schad)
- Hafley also mentioned TE Greg Dulcich has a minor injury and expects him back around next week’s practices with Washington. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Regarding RT Austin Jackson, Hafley called him day-to-day with an injury that he doesn’t expect to be long-term. (Louis-Jacques)
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel is stepping away from his role as President and CEO with the team after 13 years. Schefter adds Garfinkel will remain Vice Chairman of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.
- Per Schefter, Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross named Daniel Sillman CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment, which has Ross’ full portfolio. Schefter mentions Sillman will oversee football operations for the Dolphins, with HC Jeff Hafley, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and EVP of Football Operations Brandon Shore reporting directly to Sillman.
- ESPN’s Ben Solak says it would not be shocking if TE Greg Dulcich led the team in receptions, as Miami doesn’t really have a No. 1 receiver right now. He does add there’s been some buzz around third-round WR Caleb Douglas.
- Solak noted the competition between veteran LB Tyrel Dodson and second-round LB Jacob Rodriguez is a real battle.
- Dolphins fifth-round WR Kevin Coleman Jr. has also popped at times so far during training camp. (Tony Pauline)
Jets
- Jets HC Aaron Glenn said first-round TE Kenyon Sadiq had a setback from his offseason hernia surgery and said he’ll be “out for a little bit.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Glenn isn’t worried about Sadiq and is “very confident” the rookie will be ready for Week 1. (Rosenblatt)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said they will see more of first-round OL Caleb Lomu at guard and talked about their overall depth at the position: “We’re OK. I think the depth could always be better at every position.” (Mark Daniels)
- Vrabel has liked the battles between WR A.J. Brown and CB Christian Gonzalez in camp: “I appreciate what A.J. and Gonzo have done is just come in and compete and try to improve. It’s been a good battle. That’s pro football, and I love watching it.” (Zach Cox)
- New England second-round OLB Gabe Jacas said he’s 100 percent after an offseason knee injury. (Doug Kyed)
- Jacas declined to answer most questions about his contract situation and said he’s looking forward. He also has no long-term concerns with his knee. (Andrew Callahan)
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