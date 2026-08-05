Seahawks Worked Out Five Players Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks worked out five players on Wednesday, including four running backs, per the NFL Transactions wire.
- RB T.J. Harden
- RB Justin Jones
- RB Brock Lampe
- DB Jordan Washington
- RB Leshon Williams
Of this group, Seattle signed Harden to their training camp roster.
Harden, 22, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in May. Cleveland elected to cut him loose this week. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career with UCLA before transferring to SMU.
During his college career, Harden appeared in 44 games and recorded 495 rushing attempts for 2,445 yards (4.9 YPC) and 21 touchdowns, to go along with 82 receptions for 622 yards (7.6 YPC) and three touchdowns.
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