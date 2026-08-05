Bills Worked Out Three Linebackers Today

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Buffalo Bills worked out LBs Curtis Jacobs, Otis Reese and Jaheim Thomas on Wednesday.

Reese, 28, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Tennessee promoted him from the practice squad in December 2023 and he was on the active roster until final roster cuts in 2025. From there, Reese caught on with the Bills’ practice squad but was let go in October and signed with the Patriots’ practice squad.

New England then re-signed Reese on a futures deal after the season. However, he was cut during camp.

In 2024, Reese appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass defenses.