NFC Notes: Romello Height, Matthew Stafford’s Contract, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Regarding the 49ers’ third-round DE Romello Height, San Francisco vice president of personnel Tariq Ahmad said he was impressed by his motor and effort to make plays.

“He does not stop,” Ahmad said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “It is incredible watching him strain. It was one of the many things that I absolutely loved about his tape.”

Ahmad mentioned that he “fell in love” with Height during his interview at the NFL Combine and saw the same passion in him during his official visit to the team’s facility.

“I thought the combine interview was awesome,” Ahmad said. “I fell in love with him at the combine. He’s serious. I mean, you could feel how much passion he has. He comes on a 30 visit, and it’s the same thing. He just loves football.”

Ahmad said they talked to teammates of Height from Texas Tech, who all stood behind him as someone they “believed in.”

“We talked to teammates of his — he was the guy they’d want to bring with them,” Ahmad said. “He was a guy they believed in. It’s exciting that everything Texas Tech told us about his passion, we’ve seen out here the last few weeks.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker has no problem with QB Jacoby Brissett and DE Josh Sweat missing out on organized team activities as Brissett seeks a new deal and Sweat has trade rumors swirling around him following an exciting Monday that saw Myles Garrett enter the division.

“I understand it,” Baker said, via NFL.com. “It’s OTAs, you don’t have to be here. They got their situations that they got going on. When they come into the building, it’s welcoming them in with open arms. Just understanding that the NFL’s a business. No love lost. Love those guys. When they get in the building, they’ll be in the building. Just keeping the main thing the main thing.”

Rams

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will make a $40 million base salary on his new deal with a $5 million guaranteed roster bonus due early next year. Breer notes the $45 million number puts him past the $44 million he made in 2025 and his scheduled $40 million for this year on his last deal.

will make a $40 million base salary on his new deal with a $5 million guaranteed roster bonus due early next year. Breer notes the $45 million number puts him past the $44 million he made in 2025 and his scheduled $40 million for this year on his last deal. According to Breer, Stafford will get $45 million in base pay for 2027 with another $5 million roster bonus due early 2028, but none is guaranteed right now. However, all will vest and become fully guaranteed in March, making is like a deferred payment.

Breer also noted the deal includes $5 million in playoff incentives in 2026 and 2027, making it a one-year, $55 million extension or a two-year, $115 deal if Stafford maxes it out.