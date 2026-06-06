NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle said his goal is to suit up week 1 against the Rams, but admitted that it’s not a certainty at this point.

“Hey, that’s the goal. That’s what my goal is,” Kittle said, via Rams Wire. “I was told it’s not a crazy goal. And so, as long as I keep on the right path and everything goes the right way, hey, I got a chance. As a 15-hour flight and a game like four days before a normal opening day, that might make it a little bit difficult, sure, but who doesn’t like a challenge? So, no, I’ve got a chance, like I said, so just going to keep my head down, keep grinding every single day.“

Kittle added that the long flight doesn’t help his chances to play the team’s opener, but was bullish about the mid-year prediction for him to return.

“If we started the season off at home, and I didn’t have to hop on a plane for 15 hours, it might be different,” Kittle said. “But I think it just depends on how I’m feeling, if I’m cleared to go. If I’m cleared, hey, I’ll be there, and I’ll be on the field. And if they’re like, ‘Hey, it’s close,’ it’ll be a game-time decision. So, we’ll see. Everyone keeps telling me I won’t be back until Week 6, 7, or 8, and I’ll be like, ‘You guys believe whatever you want to believe.’ My goal is to be back there as early as possible.“

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur had a positive review of second-round G Chase Bisontis, who has drawn praise as a potential Pro Bowler given his previous seamless transition from tackle to guard.

“Chase is what you want in a guard,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “He can move, he can cover people up, but, ultimately, he strains to finish and that’s what you really like about him. He’s willing to work.”

Rams

Rumors have ramped up that former Rams DT Aaron Donald could come out of retirement after the acquisition of DE Myles Garrett. Rams HC Sean McVay would never turn down the former All-Pro and is confident he could still perform at a high level if he returns.

“Listen, if he’s interested,” McVay said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “Here’s what I’ll say: You talk to Aaron and you see what he’s saying about that.”

“Here’s what I would tell you guys overall, too: Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles. Talked to him about the opportunity to bring him on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust ’em off at the age of 35, I bet you he can still do it at a pretty high clip.”