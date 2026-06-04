Rams Sign Seventh-Round DT Tim Keenan III

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed seventh-round DT Tim Keenan III to a four-year rookie contract on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Los Angeles now has two remaining unsigned picks from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Ty Simpson QB 2 61 Max Klare TE 3 93 Keagen Trost T Signed 6 197 CJ Daniels WR Signed 7 232 Tim Keenan III DT Signed

Keenan, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 46th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 class. He committed to Alabama and remained there for five years.

Dane Brugler had him as the No. 22 defensive tackle in this year’s draft class.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,538,056 rookie contract that includes a $158,056 signing bonus.

During his college career, Keenan appeared in 41 games and recorded 95 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.